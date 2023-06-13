Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459,923 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $101,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

