Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $203.87 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Danaher worth $203,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 531.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
