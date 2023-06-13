Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $221.51 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.76% of Eversource Energy worth $221,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.