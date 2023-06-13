Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

