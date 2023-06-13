Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 523,300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 523,300 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walmart were worth $279,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

