Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 341,630 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $51,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 241,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,292. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

