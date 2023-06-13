Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.03. 152,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.07.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
