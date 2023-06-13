Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.03. 152,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.07.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

