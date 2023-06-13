Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 1,186,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,118,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

