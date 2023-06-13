Cannell Capital LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.