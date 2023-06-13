Cannell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 331,767 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 331,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Insider Activity

Magnite Price Performance

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $75,830.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,824.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,254 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 317,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.