Cannell Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,103 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 2.25% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.30.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

