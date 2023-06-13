Cannell Capital LLC Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529,456 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 928,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 264,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $223.07 million, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.17.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. Analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $1,552,715.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,091.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

