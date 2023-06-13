Cannell Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 163,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

