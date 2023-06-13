Cannell Capital LLC Has $21.71 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,014 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 4.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.27% of Tidewater worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 243,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -448.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.