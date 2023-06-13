Cannell Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Williams Industrial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

WLMS remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 55,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,865. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group ( OTCMKTS:WLMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

