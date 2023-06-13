Cannell Capital LLC Sells 617,128 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,012,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,128 shares during the quarter. Fathom accounts for 0.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Fathom worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTHM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fathom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fathom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 684.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Insider Activity at Fathom

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,969.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,927 shares in the company, valued at $534,439.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,937 shares of company stock worth $95,645. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fathom Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. Analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.