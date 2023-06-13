Cannell Capital LLC Sells 67,773 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 152,845 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,452. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

