Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $46.65 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,900 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming comprises 5.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $46,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 467,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 454,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,889,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. 60,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

