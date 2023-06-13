Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Bought by Solel Partners LP

Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 385.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group makes up 0.5% of Solel Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Solel Partners LP owned approximately 2.82% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TAST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 81,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Carrols Restaurant Group

TAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

