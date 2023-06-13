Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.33 million and $327,068.68 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,452,258 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

