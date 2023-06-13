Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.00

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 18220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

