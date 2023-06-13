Centiva Capital LP Makes New $10.87 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,077,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II comprises 0.3% of Centiva Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 873,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 376,039 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $4,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XPDB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,494. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.