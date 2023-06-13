Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,045 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,910,019 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,310,000 after acquiring an additional 951,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,216 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 846,490 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,869,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 826,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

