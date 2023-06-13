Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

