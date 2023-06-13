Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $37.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

