Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.