Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6 %

IQV opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $206.85.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.