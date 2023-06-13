Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $33.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.