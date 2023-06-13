China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

