China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in May

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,401. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.58. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

