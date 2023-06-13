Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,273,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 835,936 shares.The stock last traded at $37.92 and had previously closed at $37.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

