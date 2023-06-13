Chromia (CHR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.22 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Chromia has a market cap of $81.38 million and $10.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

