CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of CHSCN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

