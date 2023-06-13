CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $26.78.
CHS Company Profile

