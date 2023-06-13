Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,095. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.59. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.