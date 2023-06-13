Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Benchmark

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Cineverse Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNVS opened at $3.69 on Friday. Cineverse has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.07.
About Cineverse
