Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Benchmark

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Cineverse Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNVS opened at $3.69 on Friday. Cineverse has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.07.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

