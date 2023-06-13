Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Citizens has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.02.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
