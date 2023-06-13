Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Citizens has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

