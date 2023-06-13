Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citycon Oyj (COYJF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.