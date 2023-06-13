CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $26.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

