Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 792,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,520,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

