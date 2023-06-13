ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 308.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. 13,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.20.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
