ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 308.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. 13,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

