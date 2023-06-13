Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 5.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,529 shares of company stock worth $26,149,296. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NET stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

