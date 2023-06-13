CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Trading 0.3% Higher

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.96. 24,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 22,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 703.53, a current ratio of 851.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
