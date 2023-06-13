Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cohu worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 37,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

