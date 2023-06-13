Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.22

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 15394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.