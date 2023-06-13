Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $209.12 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $209.12 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $27.32 or 0.00105174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00047443 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033644 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,415 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, "Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,654,414.50467232 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 27.84177919 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $16,184,663.79 traded over the last 24 hours.

Compound Token Trading

