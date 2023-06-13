Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $548.18 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $548.18 million and approximately $72.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,861.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00298956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00530401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00058808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00406613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,376,873 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,886,673,733.8276453 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18602094 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $60,217,854.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.