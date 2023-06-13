Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

Shares of CNRD remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Conrad Industries has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

