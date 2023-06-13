ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,212. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $292.80.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

