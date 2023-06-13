Contrasting Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orezone Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orezone Gold N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orezone Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -9.09 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 82.01 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.45

Orezone Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Orezone Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Orezone Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orezone Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

