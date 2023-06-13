Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corning by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

